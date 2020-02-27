Paralyzed JABSOM researcher conducts experiments thanks to ‘helping hands’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Jonathan Yap was a child, his teacher asked him what he wanted to be.
There was no doubt in his mind.
"I drew a picture with a bunch of test tubes and colors. I told my teacher, 'I want to be a scientist,'" he said.
As a teenager Yap was athletic and active. In his junior year at Punahou School he went body surfing. It changed his life.
“Just one second of not paying attention, I hit my head in the sand and fractured my C5 vertebrae.”
The injury left him paralyzed in his arms and legs.
Through his mother's encouragement he pursued higher education, earning a bachelor's then a master's degree from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
Last May, Yap received his doctoral degree in cell and molecular biology.
It was a culmination of his determination.
"Difficult situations are also opportunities for us to ask more of ourselves and really to be more," he said.
The John A. Burns School of Medicine hired Yap as a research specialist and lobbied for federal and state funds to pay for technicians to help him do his experiments.
He plans a project and they execute his instructions.
“Essentially, they’re my hands,” Yap said.
"He's really good at explaining basic concepts to me and then building them up to more advanced ones," research technician Max Bishop said.
Yap, 39, specializes in cardiovascular research. He’s thankful for his assistants.
"I'm fortunate to be surrounded by people who are willing to give so much of themselves to help me," he said.
He wants to one day conduct independent research and have his work make a difference.
What he's already accomplished is worthy of praise.
“I never imagined that I’d be here today,” he said.
