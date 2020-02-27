Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A research report has predicted Hawaii may be hit by the economic fallout of a new virus that could affect the tourism industry. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization says the spread of COVID-19 could undermine previous predictions that 2020 would be a better year for tourism than 2019. The organization's latest quarterly forecast on the state's visitor industry notes the virus that started in China has changed its previous calculation. Hawaii visitor industry and government officials have not sounded an alarm about COVID-19, which they say has had little impact so far on the state’s tourism-driven economy.