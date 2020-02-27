Kauai County councilman among 12 arrested in connection with drug trafficking ring

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kauai County councilman is among 12 people arrested in connection with a major drug trafficking ring, officials said.
Police said Arthur Brun was identified as part of the drug trafficking organization that “that has been supplying a significant amount of methamphetamine throughout the community.”
Police added the 12 individuals face felony charges under a federal indictment.
Kauai police had been working with multiple federal law enforcement agencies due to the size and scope of the investigation.
This isn’t the first time Brun has been in trouble with the law. Back in October, Brun was charged with striking a police officer with his car while fleeing a traffic stop.
Authorities said he led police on a car chase that lasted about 10 minutes.
