Island entertainer, Na Hoku Hanohano nominee Rodney Cazimero dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Famed local entertainer Rodney Cazimero has died.
Family members say Cazimero, the eldest brother of Robert and Roland Cazimero, suffered a fall on Friday. His condition deteriorated and he later died around midnight on Monday.
Cazimero is a graduate of Kohala High School on Hawaii Island later went on to serve in the Air Force.
The singer and guitarist would occasionally perform with his brothers as well as with the Royal Hawaiian Band.
In 2010, he was nominated for a Na Hoku Hanohano Award alongside Tito Berinobis.
Just last week, he celebrated his 78th birthday.
Memorial services are pending.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.