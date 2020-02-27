If coronavirus impacts schools, here’s what the DOE is planning to do

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education is announcing its plan in the event there is a confirmed case at one of its nearly 300 schools in Hawaii.
However, some parents aren't convinced it is enough to keep their children safe.
"I'm not satisfied with what Hawaii's government is doing as of right now and I feel like as a parent, I need to be proactive and just do things on my own," said Kaleo from the Big Island who asked not to use his last name to keep his children anonymous.
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student complained of symptoms during school, they would follow the guidance of the state Department of Health.
Symptoms include fever, coughing and shortness of breath
Because symptoms are like the flu, the department said staff would not be able to determine a coronavirus infection onsite.
Since coronavirus test kits will not be available in Hawaii until mid-March, the student or teacher would have to contact their healthcare provider for a further investigation.
Kaleo said parents should have the option of pulling their children out of school to avoid potential exposure before it’s too late.
"If there is no testing going on and with this thing spreading … anything is possible,” he said. “Hawaii is a hub. Everyone from all over the world comes and visits, especially Asia, and I don't want to take that risk. Especially risking my children's lives."
The DOE said a student or teacher suspected of the virus would be self-isolated and monitored.
Those under investigation would not be allowed to attend school.
If there was a confirmed case, they would then close the school.
"It's not a matter of if, but when," Kaleo said. "I'm looking into seeing if the DOE is willing to allow parents to voluntarily remove their kids from school for the time being. I'm just thinking as a safety precaution. I don't want to wait until the last minute until everything blows up, I want to be proactive and just be ready."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned that in an outbreak, schools may need to limit the size of classrooms, send students home to learn through tele-conferencing or even close schools altogether.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.