Forecast: Gusty trade winds with increasing showers due for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable, breezy trade wind flow will continue to focus modest rainfall along windward slopes through Thursday. High pressure will strengthen northeast of the state on Friday, possibly boosting trades into the windy range through the weekend. A low aloft will drift overhead during this time, leading to an increase in showers, some possibly heavy. Wet conditions will likely persist into early next week as trades decline and potentially shift out of the southeast.
A new long-period WNW swell is expected to arrive Thursday, peak Friday near advisory-levels, then gradually diminish through the weekend, with no other significant NW swells in the forecast through the middle of next week. Surf along E facing shores will increase over the next several days, with surf rising to advisory-levels by Saturday. Warning level surf along E facing shores is a distinct possibility Sunday and Monday.
