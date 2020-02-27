Forecast: Gusty trade winds with increasing showers due for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stable, breezy trade wind flow will continue to focus modest rainfall along windward slopes through Thursday. High pressure will strengthen northeast of the state on Friday, possibly boosting trades into the windy range through the weekend. A low aloft will drift overhead during this time, leading to an increase in showers, some possibly heavy. Wet conditions will likely persist into early next week as trades decline and potentially shift out of the southeast.