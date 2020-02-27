Despite warning signs, state failed to prevent abuse of 7-day-old girl, guardian says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court-appointed guardian blasted state Child Welfare officials, saying they did little to prevent an Air Force sergeant from severely beating his seven-day-old daughter.
Kapolei resident Caleb Humphrey, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison last week for assaulting and endangering his daughter Avaline Beyer, who suffered broken ribs, a skull fracture and brain damage.
His wife Natasha Beyer, 28, is accused of abusing their son Grayson Beyer, who died in 2016. She goes to trial next month for manslaughter.
“They’re monsters as far as I’m concerned. This is the most horrific case of child abuse I’ve ever seen," said private investigator Steve Lane, who was appointed by a Family Court judge as the girl’s guardian ad litem.
An internal Department of Human Services report obtained by Hawaii News Now shows that shortly after baby Grayson died nearly four years ago, Child Protective Services officials were alerted.
“On May 26, 2016, DHS received a report regarding Avaline’s older sibling, Grayson Beyer, who died on May 20, 2016," the report said.
But Lane said CPS did not investigate until his sister was sent to Tripler Medical Center nearly a year later on July 12, 2017.
“If somebody had followed up, picked up the parents or arrested them or done something else with these reports of child abuse, this poor little girl would not have suffered the injuries she suffered," Lane said.
“This little child who is now two-years-old has trouble talking, walking and communicating. From the medical records I have reviewed, this child is going to need a lifetime of care for traumatic brain injuries.”
State Child Welfare officials declined comment on the specifics of the cases.
But in their own report, they said that when Baby Grayson was first brought to Tripler, doctors initially concluded that he died of natural causes -- even though he suffered rib fractures and a head injury.
The report said DHS only received baby Grayson’s amended death certificate in January 2018. That report concluded that the boy died of “blunt force injuries to the head" and changed his cause of death from natural causes to homicide.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.