Head-on crash shuts down all lanes of the H-1 west prior to Moanalua

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All lanes of the H-1 Freeway westbound were shut down just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Honolulu police.
Drivers were rerouted at the Middle Street off after a head-on traffic crash involving two vehicles.
EMS officials tell us two drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. A 35-year-old man and 71-year-old man were in serious condition when paramedics treated them, and brought them to the hospital.
The scene was cleared around 11:15 p.m.
