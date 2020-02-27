Head-on crash shuts down all lanes of the H-1 west prior to Moanalua

First responders investigate head-on crash (Source: HNN Staff)
By HNN Staff | February 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM HST - Updated February 26 at 11:26 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All lanes of the H-1 Freeway westbound were shut down just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to Honolulu police.

Drivers were rerouted at the Middle Street off after a head-on traffic crash involving two vehicles.

EMS officials tell us two drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles. A 35-year-old man and 71-year-old man were in serious condition when paramedics treated them, and brought them to the hospital.

The scene was cleared around 11:15 p.m.

