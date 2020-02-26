UH to host Nittaidai University of Japan in pair of exhibition matches

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The undefeated University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team will host Nittaidai University of Japan, Wednesday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 28 in a pair of exhibition matches at the Stan Sheriff Center.
On Wednesday, fans will be able to sign up at the Sports Marketing table to participate in the “Serve and Catch” contest during intermission for the chance to win an Under Armour prize.
The series was made possible in partnership with the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and UH Athletics Department.
Both matches will not count toward UH’s overall record which means the Warriors will enter next week’s series against No. 2 BYU with an undefeated record (14-0).
UH and Nittaidai played a two-match exhibition series in 2012 at the Stan Sheriff Center with the Rainbow Warriors winning both matches.
Hawai’i was idle last week after a two-match series sweep of Stanford, Feb. 14-15.
Both of this week''s matches are scheduled to begin at 7: 00 p.m.
