Tua expected to get medical clearance March 9

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All eyes ahead of the NFL combine we’re on a player who won’t participate this week.
During the press conference ahead of the NFL Combine on Tuesday, former Heisman runner-up and Alabama superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that his medical clearance from doctors will come on March 9.
The Ewa Beach native has been sidelined due to hip surgery after an injury he sustained on Nov. 16 against Mississippi St.
During today’s press conference, Tagovailoa announced he is not competing in physical drills of the combine but plans to throw in front of scouts ahead of the April NFL Draft.
Tua Tagovailoa is projected as a top-ten pick in the upcoming draft.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.