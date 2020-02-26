Suspect sought for attempted sexual assault after bus stop incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted for first-degree attempted sexual assault after a frightening incident Tuesday morning.
Authorities released a sketch of the man they say approached a woman at a bus stop fronting 715 South King Street around 6:20 a.m.
CrimeStoppers said the man brandished a weapon and forced the woman to follow him to a secluded area. There, he attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to escape.
The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.
Additional details and more on his description weren’t immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.