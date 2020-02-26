St. Louis Cardinal Kolten Wong is in the strike zone with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli talking family, Golden Glove and more

And getting to his roots means connecting with his young fans at home. "The biggest thing I take pride in is I go into the field, I tell the kid just come with me. I feel kids start to learn better that way because they see me out there with them, they see me working and they try to emulate or copy different things. It's fun. These kids really start to learn. They see, this guy's not Superman. He's from Hilo. I want to show these kids I am not any different than you are. I try to show these kids if you want to achieve your goal you need to put everything towards it. "