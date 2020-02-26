SandBows take third in Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 5 University of Hawaii women’s beach volleyball team split a pair of matches on the second and final day of the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic at Queen’s Beach.
The Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 3 LSU, 4-1, in the semifinals, before sweeping No. 19 Stanford, 5-0, to claim third place in the tournament.
The Tigers (3-2) went on to upset top-ranked UCLA (5-1) by a 3-2 count to claim the tournament title. Less than 24 hours after UH took down the third-ranked Tigers, 3-2, to cap Saturday’s round-robin action, LSU turned around to exact revenge in the tourney semis.
Though three courts went the distance, LSU ultimately took all but one court. UH’s lone point came on the No. 5 court where Hanna Hellvig and Ilihia Huddleston out-lasted Allison Coens and Hunter Domanski 21-14, 19-21, 15-11.
UH bounced back in the third-place match by blanking Stanford (0-5) for the second straight day.
The SandBows won in straight sets on four of five courts to improve to a perfect 8-0 all-time against the Cardinal. UC Irvine transfer Harlee Kekauoha made her beach volleyball debut for UH by pairing with last season’s Big West Conference player of the year Norene Iosia for a 21-17, 24-22 win over Natalie Berty and Chelsea Mohl at the No. 5 court.
The Rainbow Wahine next head to the Bay Area Classic for its first road trip of the year, Feb. 29-March 1.
There they will face Saint Mary’s, Arizona State, Utah, and host Stanford.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.