SandBows take third in Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic

The SandBows won in straight sets on four of five courts to improve to a perfect 8-0 all-time against the Cardinal. UC Irvine transfer Harlee Kekauoha made her beach volleyball debut for UH by pairing with last season’s Big West Conference player of the year Norene Iosia for a 21-17, 24-22 win over Natalie Berty and Chelsea Mohl at the No. 5 court.