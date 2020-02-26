Rachel Sabourin named Big West Freshman of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii softball player, Rachel Sabourin was named Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Sabourin, is just the third Rainbow Wahine to earn the honor after the category was created last season for the BWC.
The second baseman hit .556 this past week to earn all-tournament honors for the Hawaii Invitational.
She went 5-for-9 at the plate with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Against Portland State in the tourney opener, she recorded a career-high three hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate. She followed that by going 1-for-2 with a double and a run to help UH defeat Kansas City 5-1. In the rematch against the Roos, she hit safely in her third consecutive game, going 1-for-3.
Hawaii continues its three-tourney homestand this week with the Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Malihini Kipa Aloha Tournament which runs from Feb. 27-Mar. 1. Nevada, Oregon State and SeattleU will all be competing in the four day tourney.
