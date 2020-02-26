Rachel Sabourin named Big West Freshman of the Week

She went 5-for-9 at the plate with a double, a run scored, and an RBI. Against Portland State in the tourney opener, she recorded a career-high three hits, going 3-for-4 at the plate. She followed that by going 1-for-2 with a double and a run to help UH defeat Kansas City 5-1. In the rematch against the Roos, she hit safely in her third consecutive game, going 1-for-3.