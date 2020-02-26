Plans in the works for female athletic facilities, new complex at Aiea High School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Female athletes at Aiea High School will soon have their own athletic locker room to address Title IX gender equity requirements.
Right now, female teams have to use the P.E. department’s buildings while the male teams have their own space.
It’s all part of a $13 million renovation to the school’s athletic facilities.
Developers hope to break ground later this year. The designs call for a competition-sized wrestling room, an improved weight training room, and a new outdoor teaching space.
The three-story structure is also set to be ADA compliant, and will offer some gender-neutral facilities.
Construction is estimated to take about 18 months.
The Department of Education has previously come under fire for a lack of gender equality in athletic facilities.
In 2016, the DOE’s statewide athletic plan showed there were 14 schools that had facilities for men, but no facilities for women. In 2018, a class action suit was filed on behalf of female athletes at Campbell High School over the issue.
By the end of 2018, Gov. Ige had presented a budget with funds for school improvements to create female athletic facilities for schools in need of it.
