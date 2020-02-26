No. 3 ranked Sharks extend winning streak to 22 games

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University came into Tuesday night’s contest against rival Chaminade with a No. 3 national ranking and proved why they are regarded as one of the nations best, in a 88-54 victory in PacWest Conference action Tuesday night at McCabe Gymnasium.
The PacWest Champion Sharks (25-1, 20-0), now nationally ranked third in both the WBCA Division II Coaches and D2SIDA polls, extended their school-record winning streak to 22 games with the win against the Silverswords (4-23, 4-17) that’s a part of the PacWest Hawai’i Challenge.
Sophomore Abbey Noblett scored a career-high 29 points to go with six rebounds and a block to lead the Sharks, while sophomore Amy Baum of Melbourne, Australia/Rowville Secondary tallied her sixth double-double of the season with 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Starr Rivera of Honolulu/Roosevelt added 14 points.
The Sharks close the regular season with Senior Day on Saturday afternoon when Hawai’i Hilo visits The Shark Tank for a 1 p.m. contest.
