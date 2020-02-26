Most north shores placed under high surf warning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf warning has been issued through 6 a.m. Wednesday for the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, along with the north-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
A high surf advisory is also posted for the west shores of Oahu and Molokai and the north-facing shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service office in Honolulu said surf is expected to reach 22 to 28 feet for the north and west shores of Kauai County, along with the north shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
Surf along west shores of Oahu and Molokai and north shores of the Big Island is expected to rise to 12 to 16 feet.
Beachgoers can expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across large portions of beaches, along with very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents.
Conditions will make entering the water very hazardous, and beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards.
