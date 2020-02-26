Man charged with murder in Mililani appears in court

Jamil Hart appears in court on Wednesday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM HST - Updated February 26 at 9:30 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of killing his mother and her dog made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Jamil Hart has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and first-degree animal cruelty, according to Honolulu police.

Police arrested the 33-year-old on Sunday night.

Investigators said Hart allegedly killed his 74-year-old mother in Mililani and ran off to a nearby church. He was later arrested.

His bail has been set at $1 million.

Jamil Hart (Source: Honolulu Police Department)

