Man charged with murder in Mililani appears in court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man accused of killing his mother and her dog made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
Jamil Hart has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and first-degree animal cruelty, according to Honolulu police.
Police arrested the 33-year-old on Sunday night.
Investigators said Hart allegedly killed his 74-year-old mother in Mililani and ran off to a nearby church. He was later arrested.
His bail has been set at $1 million.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.