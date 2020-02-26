LIVE: Trump appoints vice president to lead US response to coronavirus outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump has appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the US response to coronavirus outbreak.
He made the announcement Wednesday at a White House news conference.
WATCH LIVE:
His comments come as CDC officials are urging residents to prepare for an increase in cases.
Trump faces a critical challenge as he tries to grapple with the new coronavirus outbreak: He must ask Americans to believe him even as he and top advisers have contradicted government scientists in playing down the threat.
The stakes for Trump are enormous, not simply from a public health and economic perspective, but also for his credibility.
As Americans prepare for what experts say is an inevitable outbreak in the country, the X-factor may be an unpredictable president who has clashed repeatedly with scientists in his own administration and tends to see any crisis through the lens of his own reelection chances.
Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.