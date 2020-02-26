Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS-TOURISM ECONOMY
Report: New virus could hurt Hawaii's tourism industry
HONOLULU (AP) — A research report has predicted Hawaii may be hit by the economic fallout of a new virus that could affect the tourism industry. The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization says the spread of COVID-19 could undermine previous predictions that 2020 would be a better year for tourism than 2019. The organization's latest quarterly forecast on the state's visitor industry notes the virus that started in China has changed its previous calculation. Hawaii visitor industry and government officials have not sounded an alarm about COVID-19, which they say has had little impact so far on the state’s tourism-driven economy.
BRUSH FIRE-EXPLOSIVES
Unexploded ordnance keeps fire crews away from island blaze
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Firefighters in Hawaii have been unable completely extinguish a large brush fire on an uninhabited island used for military bombing practice for decades because of explosive material in the area. The Maui News reported the fire on Kahoolawe island had blackened 4 square miles as of Sunday morning. Officials say the fire that was first reported Saturday spared fuel tanks, solar panels and other key facilities at the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission base camp. The Maui Fire Department was unable to battle areas of the blaze because of concerns over unexploded ordnances from the years the U.S. Navy used the island for bombing practice.
UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN-DOCTOR
Honolulu marathon CEO says he was abused by Michigan doctor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The president and CEO of one of the nation’s largest marathons says a late University of Michigan doctor performed an inappropriate act on him during a medical examination in the 1970s. Dr. James Barahal joins a chorus of former students by accusing Dr. Robert E. Anderson of assault. Barahal heads up the Honolulu Marathon and is a longtime physician. He told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Monday that Anderson gave him a digital rectal exam when the then-medical student visited the student health center in 1975 complaining of a sore throat.
MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
Mom of 2 missing Idaho kids wants $5 million bail reduced
HONOLULU (AP) — A mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children wants a judge to reconsider her $5 million bail. A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance has captured attention worldwide. Police also have said Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts. Her lawyers say she isn't a flight risk and had been willing to turn herself in prior to her arrest last week.
AP-US-STABBING-HIGH-SCHOOL
2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school
MILILANI, Hawaii (AP) — Two 16-year-old teenagers are in serious condition after a stabbing at a Hawaii high school. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said Monday that the boy and girl have been taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The Hawaii Department of Education says police confirmed to school officials that a suspect is in custody after the stabbing at the central Oahu campus. Education officials say students have been released early.
HAWAII-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Honolulu officials identify 2 men killed in plane crash
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials are identifying two people killed when their single-engine plane crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu over the weekend. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office says 70-year-old Richard Rogers died along with 78-year-old William Enoka Jr. Rogers was from Haleiwa, a town near Dillingham Airfield where the plane crashed. Enoka was from Kapaa on the island of Kauai. It is unclear what caused the Cessna 305 plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.