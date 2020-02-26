At this year’s Song Contest, Kamehameha’s sophomores to sing about Fissure 8

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the classes in this year’s Kamehameha Schools Song Contest plans to put on a dramatic performance with a song about fissure 8.
Fissure 8 was created during Kilauea’s fiery eruption in Puna.
“Fissure 8 was the largest of all 24 fissures and the most active. It created about 600 acres of new land,” said sophomore co-ed leader Chase Kamikawa.
A student cohort with a mix of classes composed a song about fissure 8.
“We brought all of our manao together. We just wrote it all out together and slowly haku-ed it together into a mele,” said Kapuanalani Pilayo, a senior who was in the sophomore class cohort.
They watched Hawaii News Now documentary “Pele’s Path” and got help from experts and mentors to learn the story and the history of Leilani Estates, which is traditionally known as Keahialaka.
“We looked into the movement of the fissures, how they moved up and down to the water,” said Pilayo.
Pilayo is from Hawaii island so composing a song about the eruption was personal.
"It's different when it's actually your family and you're the one over there trying to help them," said Pilayo.
Students say their song respects the people the Puna while looking to the future.
“I didn’t want to be insensitive to people who lost their home because I felt what if I lost my home,” said Kamikawa.
Their song was composed in just one day and for students in the cohort who are not in the sophomore class, they’ll be watching the song performed for the first time at Song Contest.
“It has a sense of excitement which I love. I’m excited to see it turn out because I know what the original song sounds like,” said Pilayo.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.