Hawaiian Airlines to suspend Honolulu-to-Seoul service amid coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is temporarily suspending its service between Honolulu and Seoul amid a growing coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.
Service to Incheon International Airport, with five flights a week, will be suspended March 2.
Hawaiian Airlines hopes to resume service April 30.
“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.
“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”
The decision comes as the number of coronavirus case in South Korea continues to grow. The country has reported about 1,000 confirmed cases of the new virus.
Globally, at least 80,000 have been sickened, the vast majority in China.
Hawaiian Airlines said its final flight to Seoul before the suspension is slated for Sunday at 1:10 p.m. The final flight from Incheon International will depart from South Korea on Monday at 8 p.m.
The airline said it has issued a travel waiver for gusts holding tickets to and from South Korea airports. For more information, click here.
This story will be updated.
