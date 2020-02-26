Hanneman and Scoles named Big West Pairs Team of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii beach volleyball players Maia Hannemann and Julia Scoles claimed the first Big West Pairs Team of the Week award of 2020 after going 4-1 against elite competition during the opening weekend of the season.
The senior Scoles (Mooresville, N.C.) and freshman Hannemann (Hermosa Beach, Calif.) enjoyed instant success together against a stacked Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Beach Classic field.
Competing at the No 2. flight, the pair had the best weekend of any UH squad, by winning four matches of its five with its lone loss coming in a three-set nail-biter.
All matches came against ranked squad, highlighted by a straight set victories against the pairs from No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 LSU. The duo also picked up two wins against No. 19 Stanford.
At the end of the weekend Hannemann was tabbed as the tournament’s Best Defender. UH went 3-2 against a powerhouse tournament field, taking top-ranked UCLA to the brink in 3-2 loss, splitting against No. 3 LSU, and sweeping a pair of matches vs. No. 19 Stanford.
The SandBows next head to the road for the first time to compete in the Bay Area Classic, Feb. 29-March 1 at Stanford.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.