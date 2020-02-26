Gusty trade winds and a wetter pattern this weekend; possible t-storms

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - HOLD ON! The winds will not let up until Monday. Very breezy trade winds will continue with isolated to scattered showers mainly over windward and mountain neighborhoods favoring the overnight and early morning hours. Significant weather changes expected by Thursday as we transition to a five day wet weather pattern, and breezy trade winds increase into the windy range by Friday likely exceeding wind advisory and high wind warning thresholds through Sunday. Wet weather will continue through next week Tuesday as an upper level low lingers over the Hawaiian Islands. This could even bring the threat of thunderstorms this weekend.
A large long-period northwest swell will gradually lower through Wednesday night. Another large northwest swell is expected to build Wednesday night and Thursday, peak Thursday night, then gradually lower Friday through Sunday for advisory level surf. Short period choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually rise through the week and become rather large and rough by the weekend due to strengthening trade winds. Advisory level surf is likely by the weekend, with warning level surf possible Sunday through early next week.
