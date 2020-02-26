Forecast: Gusty winds and scattered showers on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue with isolated to scattered showers mainly over windward and mountain areas favoring the overnight and early morning hours. Significant weather changes expected by Thursday as we transition to a five day wet weather pattern, and breezy trade winds increase into the windy range by Friday likely exceeding wind advisory and high wind warning thresholds through Sunday. Wet weather will continue through next week Tuesday as an upper level low lingers over the Hawaiian Islands.