Tears flow at Magic Island vigil marking one year of infant death

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today marks one year since Abigail Lobisch died from an overdose of Benadryl.
“I miss her so much,” said her father James Lobisch.
Her loved ones gathered at Magic Island Monday at sunset with her photos, flowers and a giant banner that said, “Justice for Abi."
"It’s been rough, a roller coaster. Grief comes in waves,” said her mother Anna. "She was such a happy baby. Joyful. She had so much light in her.”
Her parents and older brother, three-year-old Zachariah, scattered her ashes and dozens followed with flowers during a vigil held in her honor.
Abigail was found lifeless at an unlicensed daycare at the Aliamanu Military Reservation.
The babysitter, Dixie Denise Villa, accused of giving her the sedative is now awaiting trial in May on a charge of manslaughter.
Autopsy results found the child had been given a lethal amount of Benadryl, almost twice the level consistent with fatal overdoses in infants.
Benadryl is not recommended for children under the age of six.
Anna is now 26 weeks pregnant a boy.
She says he and big brother Zachariah will be raised constantly reminded of their sister.
“I always want him to remember who she is, not was, because she’s still going to live on. She’s not here presently with us, but she’s still with us,” said Ana and James.
