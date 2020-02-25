Talk Story takes you to the 2020 Grammy Red Carpet with nominees Kimié Miner, Imua Garza and Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom

Imua Garza is a Grammy nominated singer, music producer, and composer and a member of the Hawaiian band Opihi Pickers. His interest in music began at the young age of nine when he started playing the piano and taking music lessons. Soon, he was playing several instruments including the ukulele, guitar, violin, and the electric bass. Early in his career, he placed second on the local music competition Keiki Stars and was voted one of seven acts considered "Producers Best." In 2019 Garza was nominated for his first Grammy Award for the record "Hawaiian Lullaby" released by Haku Records in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. @imuagarza