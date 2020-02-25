Talk Story takes you to the 2020 Grammy Red Carpet with nominees Kimié Miner, Imua Garza and Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom

Talk Story host McKenna Maduli was the only Hawaii media on the Grammy Red Carpet with Hawaii's nominated musicians Kimié Miner, Imua Garza and Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom. The three artists were finalists for best regional roots music album; Miner and Garza for "Hawaiian Lullaby" and Gilliom for acclaimed current album, "Kalawai'anui."
Maduli takes viewers exclusively into Miner's Grammy day with look at the singer getting ready for the big day with her friend fellow musician and BFF Anuhea.
About Kimié Miner:
Kimié Miner is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, recording artist, music producer, music publisher and owner of Haku Collective, a full-service music, audio, and talent production group. She wrote and co-produced 4 albums including, To the Sea, Kimié Miner (Contemporary Album of the Year, Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards), Proud as the Sun and most recently Hawaiian Lullaby. In 2018, she won Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her song “Bamboo” (Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards). In 2018, she also won Female Artist of the Year at the Island Music Awards. kimieminer.com, @playkimie
About Imua Garza:
Imua Garza is a Grammy nominated singer, music producer, and composer and a member of the Hawaiian band Opihi Pickers. His interest in music began at the young age of nine when he started playing the piano and taking music lessons. Soon, he was playing several instruments including the ukulele, guitar, violin, and the electric bass. Early in his career, he placed second on the local music competition Keiki Stars and was voted one of seven acts considered "Producers Best." In 2019 Garza was nominated for his first Grammy Award for the record "Hawaiian Lullaby" released by Haku Records in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. @imuagarza
About Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom:
Hawaiian singer Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom is a six time Grammy nominated musician. Best known for her falsetto singing, her album "Generation Hawaii" won four Na Hoku Hanohano Awards in 2007 for Album of the Year, Hawaiian Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Best Engineered Album. She released her first album, Native Child, in 1995. In 2014 Gilliom launched her own line of wine and champagne. @hanaialii
