Sunrise Shape Up: Speed Ladders

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s Sunrise Shape Up segment we explore the possibilities of a speed ladder. Bryan Watkins from Unyque Fitness ran us through a sample workout.
1. RUNNING STRAIGHT FORWARD: ALTERNATING STEPS
• Start at the end of the ladder. When you are ready, step into the first square of the ladder with your right foot (1). Step into the second square with your left foot (2). Continue to alternate this pattern the length of the ladder.
• Focus on using a good knee drive and quick feet. Try to keep up on your toes and limit the time you are in contact with the ground.
• Maintain a strong arm drive to help propel you through the drill.
• This drill can also be performed running backward.
2 RUNNING STRAIGHT FORWARD: TWO FEET EACH SQUARE • Start at the end of the ladder. When you are ready, step into the first square of the ladder with your right foot (1). Now place the left foot into the same square (2). Repeat this pattern as quickly as possible the length of the ladder. • Focus on using a good knee drive and quick feet. Try to keep up on your toes and limit the time you are in contact with the ground. • Maintain a strong arm drive to help propel you through the drill. • This drill can also be performed running backward.
3.LATERAL RUN
• This drill is similar to doing a lateral run drill over bags or cones. The feet should not cross and the hips and shoulders should face to the side throughout the ladder. • Start with the left foot on the outside of the ladder and the right foot in the second square of the ladder. When you are ready, move the left foot into the first square (1). Now move the right foot into the next square (2). Repeat pattern the duration of the ladder.
4.LATERAL RUN: TWO FEET IN EACH SQUARE • This drill is similar to doing a lateral run drill over bags or cones. The feet should not cross and the hips and shoulders should face to the side throughout the ladder. • Start with the left foot on the outside of the ladder and the right foot in the first square of the ladder (1). When ready, move the left foot into the first square. Now move the right foot into the next square (2). Repeat pattern the duration of the ladder.
5.ZIG-ZAG SHUFFLE • Start to the side of the ladder. Step with the left foot into the first square followed by the right foot (1). Step with the left foot, placing it outside of the second square (2). Step forward with the right foot into the second square (3) and then laterally move the left foot next to the right foot (4). Step with the right foot, placing it outside the third square (5). Step forward with the left foot into the third square (6). Continue to repeat the pattern for the duration of the ladder.
The information provided is courtesy of UNYQE FITNESS HONOLULU and power-systems (Agility-ladder).
