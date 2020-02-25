Sunrise Shape Up: Speed Ladders

2 RUNNING STRAIGHT FORWARD: TWO FEET EACH SQUARE • Start at the end of the ladder. When you are ready, step into the first square of the ladder with your right foot (1). Now place the left foot into the same square (2). Repeat this pattern as quickly as possible the length of the ladder. • Focus on using a good knee drive and quick feet. Try to keep up on your toes and limit the time you are in contact with the ground. • Maintain a strong arm drive to help propel you through the drill. • This drill can also be performed running backward.