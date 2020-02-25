Still need to get your license with the gold star? You might be able to do it online

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID-compliant driver’s license yet (the one with the tiny gold star) you might be able to skip the dreadful lines of the DMV and get it online.
The city says some 92,000 Oahu residents may be eligible for the online option.
You can click here to request one if you were issued your driver’s license between May 2014 and January 2018. Your information may already be on file with the city, and they will send you a REAL ID-compliant license in six to eight weeks.
While on the duplicates page, select “OPTION 2.”
There is a $7 cost to renew the ID online.
If you do not receive the new card within six to eight weeks, the city says you can call the Status Hotline at 808-768-9128.
The gold star allows the ID to be used as a verified form of identification while going through TSA. If you do not have a REAL_ID compliant license, you will need to use a passport to get through TSA.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.