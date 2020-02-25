Pashyn Santos Sketch: This is what happens when you run out of gas with Local Maddahs 

Local Maddahs spent the day with Talk Story host McKenna Maduli in Haleiwa. See what happened when she ran out of gas.
About Pashyn Santos:
Pashyn Santos born and raised in Hawai'i also known by her online alias and persona "Local Maddahs" and "Pidgin Siri," is a Hawaiian actress, comedian, and Internet personality.
This Kahuku graduate knew at an early age she was meant to be an entertainer. Though she has always been a performer dancing Tahitian and hula, she got her start in social media doing spoofs of Jackass on RealPlayer and MySpace in 2003. She still has scars from those videos.
Her first actual comedic video wasn't uploaded to Vine until January 2014. Nearly 15 years from starting her online career, Pashyn has become a local media star. She has nearly half a million followers on all her social media platforms including Vine, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, reaching millions weekly. And her reach has gone far beyond Hawaii with big audiences in the Philippines, Japan, Tahiti, and New Zealand.
Thanks to her raw, but engaging and irreverently funny comedy sketches that connect with people through storytelling, she is one of the top female comedic video makers in Hawai'i. Without prejudging what other people might think, she creates her art and shares it knowing that it is changing the world one laugh at a time.
