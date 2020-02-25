NTSB: Plane lost engine power before deadly crash at Dillingham Airfield

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A single-engine aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday at Dillingham Airfield, killing both people onboard, lost engine before it went down.
That’s according to NTSB investigators.
Meanwhile, the Honolulu Medical Examiner said the two killed in the crash died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The two were identified as Richard Rogers, 70, of Haleiwa and William Enoka, 78, of Kapaa.
On Monday, the wreckage of the plane was moved from the crash site about 1,000 feet from the runway to a hangar at Dillingham Airfield.
Authorities also reopened the general aviation airport.
Noreen Price, an NTSB aviation accident investigator, said the Cessna 305-A that went down was 200 feet in the air when it veered right, lost power and crashed.
“This airplane yawed like this and then came down and then rolled rapidly left and impacted the ground," she said.
The NTSB has ruled out weather as a factor in the crash.
Price said since the plane lost power, the crash could have been caused by a mechanical issue.
The pilot could have also intentionally shut off the engine if there was an emergency.
“Pilots can also cut engine power themselves, which for an emergency if you are about to crash, the procedures you are supposed to do is shut down an engine,” Price said.
The plane was doing what’s called touch and go ― a training maneuver for practicing landings and takeoffs quickly. They were on their second touch and go.
Members of the aviation community said Rogers, a retired Hawaiian Airlines pilot, was undergoing training since he new to the model. Enoka was a highly experienced instructor.
The recreational aviation industry fears that the accident makes it more likely that Dillingham will be closed to civilian aviation after the state turns it back over to the army in June.
“This incident does not impact that process. If anything it likely reinforces the state’s contentions that it will be getting out of the management of this facility,” said Hawaii DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara.
