Music icon Diana Ross to perform in Hawaii in time for Mother’s Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iconic Motown singer Diana Ross is “coming out” to Hawaii in time for Mother’s Day in May, promoters announced Tuesday.
Ross will be performing at the Blaisdell Arena on May 9 and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on May 10 and 11.
In a statement, Ross said, “I am so excited and looking forward to sharing an evening of love and joy with your beautiful Ohana to celebrate a fabulous Mother’s Day in Hawaii. Join me for this Happy Mother’s Day celebration. Let’s have some fun. See you soon.”
A kamaaina presale for tickets begins on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 10 a.m. HST using the code “MOM” on Ticketmaster.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m.
Known for hits like “I’m Coming Out,” “I Will Survive” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Ross is considered a global music icon with a music career spanning more than 50 years. Her last performance in the islands was in 2018, when she performed at the Blaisdell Arena.
