Matson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) _ Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.
The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $540.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $82.7 million, or $1.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.
Matson shares have decreased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $36.47, a fall of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATX