Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is bracing for 50,000 to 70,000 cases of flu this year and the surge in influenza is being complicated by fears of the new virus that started in China. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported many patients visiting Hawaii emergency rooms for cases of the flu are worried about contracting the illness known as COVID-19. Democratic Lt. Gov. Josh Green says no Hawaii residents have COVID-19 but that fear of the virus has created a negative psychological component to this year's flu season. The Queen’s Medical Center treated about 44 cases of flu per week in the last month. That's up from an average 36 last year.