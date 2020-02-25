Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-STABBING-HIGH-SCHOOL
2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school
MILILANI, Hawaii (AP) — Two 16-year-old teenagers are in serious condition after a stabbing at a Hawaii high school. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said Monday that the boy and girl have been taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The Hawaii Department of Education says police confirmed to school officials that a suspect is in custody after the stabbing at the central Oahu campus. Education officials say students have been released early.
HAWAII-FATAL PLANE CRASH
Honolulu officials identify 2 men killed in plane crash
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials are identifying two people killed when their single-engine plane crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu over the weekend. The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office says 70-year-old Richard Rogers died along with 78-year-old William Enoka Jr. Rogers was from Haleiwa, a town near Dillingham Airfield where the plane crashed. Enoka was from Kapaa on the island of Kauai. It is unclear what caused the Cessna 305 plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
FLU-VIRUS FEARS
Officials: Hawaii flu outbreak complicated by virus fears
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is bracing for 50,000 to 70,000 cases of flu this year and the surge in influenza is being complicated by fears of the new virus that started in China. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported many patients visiting Hawaii emergency rooms for cases of the flu are worried about contracting the illness known as COVID-19. Democratic Lt. Gov. Josh Green says no Hawaii residents have COVID-19 but that fear of the virus has created a negative psychological component to this year's flu season. The Queen’s Medical Center treated about 44 cases of flu per week in the last month. That's up from an average 36 last year.
HAWAII-TOBACCO
Hawaii bill to raise state smoking age to 25 stalls in House
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — A bill to raise the minimum smoking age to 25 in Hawaii for purchases of tobacco and electronic smoking devices has stalled in the House. West Hawaii Today reported that the bill proposed to make it illegal for anyone younger than 25 to buy the products. Democratic Reps. Richard Creagan and John Mizuno introduced the bill that passed the House health committee but did not secure required hearings before the House Judiciary and Finance committees. Creagan says the bill could still go forward with a legislative maneuver that strips a bill's content and replaces it with new legislation.
WWII VETERAN-BIRTHDAY
Utah WWII veteran turns 100 with memories of her war service
PROVO, Utah (AP) — A veteran turning 100 in Utah has recalled her service in World War II working as an engineer and in confidential communications. The Daily Herald reported Olive O’Mara was 21 when Japanese planes attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She enlisted and served in the women’s naval reserve. O’Mara was one of only two women on the East Coast to qualify as an electrician and later moved to a classified communications office. When O’Mara learned the war was over, she kept the secret until it was publicly announced nearly 12 hours later.
FATAL CRASH-DILLINGHAM AIRFIELD
Small plane crashes at Hawaii airfield, killing 2 men
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu, killing two people. The Star-Advertiser reported that paramedics declared one man dead at Dillingham Airfield and another man was sent to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the crash. Federal officials will investigate. Last year, a skydiving plane crashed at the airfield, killing all 11 people aboard. Several officials have called for safety issues to be investigated and one U.S. senator wants the airfield to be shut down.