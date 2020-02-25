Hawaiian music group Kapena joins Talk Story host McKenna Maduli for some ka’aroke in the Talk Story Honda

About Kapena: Led by founding member Kelly Boy DeLima, Hawaii's Kapena have spanned two generations of membership and are widely known for mixing reggae and pop with traditional island music. Formed in 1985 with brothers Teimoni and Tivaini Tatofi, the band has transformed over the years. In 1998 DeLima began to integrate his children into the group's mix. The group now includes siblings Kapena DeLima, Kalenaku DeLima, and Lilo Tuala. Considered to be one of Hawaii's premier island bands, the group has more than 20 Island Music CD's to their credit. With the next generation came a new, fresh Kapena sound. Kelly Boy's three children have gained success of their own, writing new original music and being nominated and winning multiple Na Hoku Hanohano awards. In October 2017, Kapena released their first full length album as a family band. The album titled "Palena Ole" won the group four awards at the prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards in May 2018 including Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year. This new Kapena band offers a diverse new package for the old diehard Kapena fans as well as a new generation of Kapena fans.