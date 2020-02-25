Hawaii Waterman Hall of Famer Robert ‘Tim’ Guard dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame member Robert “Tim” Guard has died.
He was a highly decorated Navy veteran and chaired the USS Missouri Memorial board. Guard was also a Board Member Emeritus at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation.
He recently served as Chairman & CEO of McCabe, Hamilton & Renny Co. in Honolulu.
Guard said Duke Kahanamoku himself gave him his first experience on a surfboard when he was 12 years old.
"He took this huge plank that looked like an aircraft carrier and without any effort at all carried it down to the water — and I must’ve looked like a little frog on this huge board — and we went out and we probably surfed for an hour or two and it galvanized my feelings about surfing,” Guard previously recalled.
Just a few years later, he won the 1957 Makaha Junior Amateur Surfing Contest.
Adding to his list of accomplishments, Guard also completed more than 20 Molokai channel crossings..
In a previous interview with Hawaii News Now, he took note of the rate of change his Waikiki playground was undergoing.
“Man, you look at Waikiki and it is a little appalling what’s taken place. But life goes on. We still have the beautiful Pacific," he said.
He’s being remembered for his passion for the water and efforts to share the joys of water sports.
“Really my whole life has revolved around the ocean. On it, or in it, it’s a playground for me ... Second to my wife,” he’s quoted as saying.
Guard was 79 years old.
