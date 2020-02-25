A half century after it was lost off Waikiki, a class ring is back where it belongs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With a hug and a hello, diver Tony Madrona’s act of kindness came full circle when he returned the ring he found to the family of the man who lost it.
"The ring got back to the family after all these years," he said. "That makes it even more special to me."
The 1955 Punahou School class ring he came across belonged to James Ganley. He lost it at Waikiki Beach.
"We were thinking it was probably 50 years ago that he lost it because he did move to the mainland," Nancy Ganley said of her brother-in-law.
James Ganley passed away in 1994. Paul Ganley remembers helping his older brother search for the ring the day he lost it.
“I kept telling him there’s not a chance we’re going to find it, and finally he gave up and I gave up, too,” he said.
Madrona was diving near the Hilton Hawaiian Village last week when he spotted the gold ring partially buried in the sand on the ocean floor.
The engraved initials JG matched a student listed in Punahou’s 1955 yearbook.
“That was great that Punahou helped out,” Madrona said.
The school's alumni office contacted Paul Ganley.
He said holding his brother’s class ring brings back memories. “I didn’t think that it would pop into my mind how much I miss my brother now,” he said.
"I am so happy that you guys have it now," Madrona told the couple.
He believes God led him to the ring and returning it reinforces that faith.
"Forever I will never forget this day. That's for sure," he said.
The Ganleys won’t forget it either.
“There’s so many good people in the world around us,” Nancy Ganley said.
Paul Ganley said he’ll keep the ring in his library next to photographs of his brother. It’s a very happy ending to a very good deed.
