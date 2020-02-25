Forecast: Gusty winds and large surf on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mostly dry and pleasant trade wind pattern is expected through midweek. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, especially through the overnight and early morning periods each day. Rainfall chances are expected to trend up Thursday through the weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the area. This combined with increasing trades will translate to a wet and windy pattern this weekend, which may continue through early next week. Guidance suggests this wet and windy pattern holding into next week, which may result in localized flooding concerns where the heaviest rainfall becomes focused. Although most of the showers will focus over windward areas, some will spread into leeward sections given the strong winds expected.