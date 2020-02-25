FITTED Hawaii fashion designer Keola Naka’ahiki Rapozo talks collaboration with Zippy’s

Keola Naka'ahiki Rapozo is one of the next generation of designers coming out of Hawaii. Talk Story host McKenna Maduli caught up with the former Tori Richard designer to check out his studio and talk about his most recent collaboration with Zippy's.
Rapoza founded his clothing line FITTED Hawaii in 2005 with ex Pro-skater Rene Matthyssen and says his inspiration in fashion started when he was young and began experimenting with his mom's sewing machine.
Recently FITTED collaborated with Zippy's. "What's cool is they rebranded. I believe this is the first product with their rebranding. We got their new logo, island cameo. On the inside they have their new pattern, so we did a lining on the inside. We did some other cool stuff. We have an umbrella. And then we did some hoodies, t-shirts and we did a collaboration with Travel Chair."
The partnership is very special because "I think it's pretty cool that these local companies are finding value in small brands like us. It's really cool for them to recognize the we have a story to tell."
The FITTED team, including senior designer Jared Johnson and graphic designer Preston Hao, created a very special mural inside a Pearl City Zippy's restaurant. The theme of the mural is called "Aloha from Puuloa" and Hao says it's an opportunity for them to learn and share with others.
"We used puuloa because it was the original name of that area," said Johnson. "The area was a really special place because the fresh waters from waiau flowed down to the ocean there and created this awesome environment for sea life to grow. A lot of the alii knew that area as being one of the best places to get good seafood and so we wanted to highlight (it). Along with the pipi, which is the oyster, it grew all along there. The (area encompassed the ) whole moku of Ewa."
About Keola Rapoza:
Keola Naka'ahiki Rapozo is co-founder of FITTED, a clothing line creating custom New Era caps, t-shirts and more, penetrating a market that was missing the voice of the people. The aim of FITTED's mission is to teach the youth the importance of embracing culture and history, while maintaining a high standard on quality, functionality and aesthetics. Rapoza graduated from Honolulu Community College's fashion design program and turned an internship at Tori Richards in his final semester in 2000 into a job. Five years later he co-founded his clothing line FITTED Hawaii with ex Pro-skater Rene Matthyssen.
For more information: fittedhawaii.com, @fittedhawaiihunters
