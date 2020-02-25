Authorities looking for Laumaka Work Furlough Inmate who fled from housing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for missing Laumaka Work Furlough inmate Justin Rose.
Officials say Rose fled from the furlough housing after staff called for him just before 12:30 p.m. Police and Sheriffs were immediately notified and began looking for him.
The 33-year-old was serving time for Unauthorized Entry into a Motor Vehicle and second-degree theft. He will be charged with an additional count of escape when he is found.
Rose is described as standing 5′ 11″ tall, weighing about 298 pounds and has a noticeable tattoo across his neck that says “Candace,” authorities said.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.
