Audit of United Public Workers union reveals concerns over spending

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Auditors say they were “deeply concerned” about a union’s “excessive” spending, and “lack of transparency.”
The UPW, or United Public Workers, includes more than 13,000 members in Hawaii.
A recent 25-page audit conducted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees reviewed documents between 2017 and 2019.
Auditors found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of travel, meals, and other payments that were not documented with receipts.
The union also spent more than $5.6 million in union dues on legal fees over two and a half years.
The report cited staffing problems, and an outdated accounting system.
In response, union leaders promised to improve their system and meet the federation’s standards.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.