UH wins second consecutive MPSF Conference Championship

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the second consecutive year, the University of Hawaii swim and dive teams picked up MPSF championships for both the men’s and women’s team on the fourth and final day of action.
The championship for the women marks the program’s fourth consecutive title dating back to 2017, while it’s back-to-back titles for the men’s team.
The women finished with a final score of 726 more than 20 points ahead of UC Santa Barbara at No. 2 while the men carried an 80 point lead into the night and finished with 895.50 points, compared to 729 by BYU at the No. 2 spot.
In all, UH collected 22 championships, including 17 in singles competition and five in relays. The women’s side captured 11 individual titles, compared to the men’s six.
