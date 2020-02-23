Trades returning, then picking up speed through the week

Winds will remain light until Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. The front won’t have a direct impact on our weather as it stalls and dissipates Monday and Tuesday just short of Kauai. Trade winds will return as the front weakens, bringing a return of typical trade wind showers for windward and mauka.
A stronger area of high pressure will build north of us and the trades will become locally breezy by mid-week. It could get even windier near the end of the week into the weekend, while an upper disturbance could bring wetter conditions Saturday into Sunday, especially for the Big Island and Maui. We’ll keep you posted.
Surf will be quiet Monday, but a new northwest swell is expected Monday night that could bring advisory-level surf -- or even warning height waves -- as it peaks Tuesday. Another northwest swell could bring surf close to the 15-foot advisory threshold Thursday night into Friday. Increasing trade winds would also result in rough and elevated surf for east-facing shores later in the week.
