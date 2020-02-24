Spartans make it back to back titles in Division I Boy’s Basketball

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite being the Division I Boy’s Basketball defending champions, in the eyes of many the Maryknoll Spartan’s went into Friday’s State Championship game against Kamehameha as the underdogs.
The Warriors came into the tournament having defeated Maryknoll each of the three times the teams had faced during the regular season.
But when it mattered most the Spartans rose to the occasion.
Spartans senior Liko Soares scored a game high 16 points and Sage Tolentino added 10 points and 16 rebounds to help No. 2 Maryknoll claim its second consecutive Snapple/HHSAA Division I Boys Basketball State Championship with its 46-33 win over No. 1 Kamehameha.
The victory gave the Spartans (15-3) their fourth victory in five days, capped off by their upset of the top-seeded Warriors (15-1) before a Stan Sheriff Center crowd of nearly 3,000 spectators.
Maryknoll senior Sage Tolentino was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
