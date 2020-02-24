Murder investigation underway in Mililani after man accused of killing mother

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a murder in Mililani late Sunday.
Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Waihau Street around 9:30 p.m.
According to preliminary information from HPD, the victim — a woman in her 70s — and the suspect — a man in his 30s — are reported to be mother and son.
Police said the victim suffered traumatic injuries to her face and head.
Authorities did not release further details, but cameras captured a police pursuit that ended with officers apprehending a man outside Inspire Church.
Blood could be seen on the hands of the person in handcuffs.
This story will be updated.
