Murder investigation underway in Mililani after man accused of killing mother

Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a murder in Mililani. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 24, 2020 at 5:19 AM HST - Updated February 24 at 5:27 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a man in connection with a murder in Mililani late Sunday.

Police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene on Waihau Street around 9:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information from HPD, the victim — a woman in her 70s — and the suspect — a man in his 30s — are reported to be mother and son.

Police said the victim suffered traumatic injuries to her face and head.

Authorities did not release further details, but cameras captured a police pursuit that ended with officers apprehending a man outside Inspire Church.

Blood could be seen on the hands of the person in handcuffs.

Honolulu police are investigating a murder in Mililani. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

