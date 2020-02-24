Hawaiian Airlines remembers retired pilot killed in Mokuleia crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines, the former company of a pilot who was killed in Saturday’s Mokuleia plane crash, is remembering one of the victim’s lives for his dedication and passion for flying.
The company identified one of the two victims killed as Rick Rogers. He retired as a pilot from Hawaiian Airlines in 2010 and later served as an archivist for the company’s aviation history.
In a statement released Sunday, a spokeswoman said he started his career with the company in 1987 as a Dash 7 pilot, and served the smaller airfields around the islands.
“Rick was a unique and wonderful person and pleasure to know,” said Ann Botticelli, who leads the Corporate Communications group with whom Rick worked most closely since 2010.
“He had endless curiosity and an abundance of ideas about how to tell our company’s history. He curated our archives with care and loved to share what he knew. He was a passionate protector of history, an aviation enthusiast, an author, and a marine archaeologist. In short, he was a renaissance man and all of us were very lucky to have spent time with him,” Botticelli added.
Federal investigators are working to piece together more details on the factors of Saturday’s deadly crash that killed Rogers and one other.
The Office of the Medical Examiner has yet to officially identify the victims. More information is expected Monday.
