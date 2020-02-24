Forecast: Breezy trade winds to build through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will increase through the week, becoming breezy on Tuesday and Windy from Friday on through the weekend.
Clouds and scattered showers will favor windward and mountain areas through Wednesday, then trend towards a wet trade wind pattern with numerous showers developing as an upper level disturbance moves into the eastern half of the state from Thursday through Sunday.
Windy trades remain in the forecast as high pressure builds north of the state from Friday through Sunday. These wind speeds will likely exceed wind advisory thresholds and approach high wind warning conditions for the low elevation sites.
The highest mountain peaks on the Big Island will likely reach wind advisory conditions and possibly exceed high wind warning thresholds.
A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Monday night, peak late Tuesday and Tuesday night well above advisory levels, and could potentially reach marginal warning levels along north- and west-facing shores at the peak.
The swell will then gradually subside Wednesday through Thursday, with a new large northwest swell arriving late Wednesday night into early Thursday.
