'Bows fall at Long Beach 64-60

The Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 6-6) struggled from the floor but stayed within striking distance of the Beach (10-18, 5-7) to make things close in the final moments. After trailing by as much as 16 with 9:41 to go in regulation, UH fought back with an 18-7 run to pull within five at 59-54 with two minutes on the clock, but eventually ran out of time.