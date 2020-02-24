'Bows fall at Long Beach 64-60

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A late second-half comeback fell just short for the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team at Long Beach State Saturday afternoon with a final score of 64-60.
The Rainbow Warriors (15-11, 6-6) struggled from the floor but stayed within striking distance of the Beach (10-18, 5-7) to make things close in the final moments. After trailing by as much as 16 with 9:41 to go in regulation, UH fought back with an 18-7 run to pull within five at 59-54 with two minutes on the clock, but eventually ran out of time.
'Bows senior guard Eddie Stansberry led the scoring offense for the Warriors pouring in 19 points, including 10 points in the opening 20 minutes of the game.
Warriors freshman guard Justin Webster accounted for five points in the first half, hitting 1-of-7 from the floor, but the second half was a different story. Webster went 3-of-7 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line ending his day with 15 points. His second-half effort marked the seventh time he has eclipsed 10 points or more in his last nine games.
The loss by UH marks its third straight loss to LBSU, resulting in a season sweep for the Beach.
Walter Pyramid continues to be a tough place to play for the Green and white as they fell to 2-11 all-time in the building.
UH returns home to face Cal State Fullerton (Feb. 27) and UC Riverside (Feb. 29) in its final two home games of the season.
UH will look to complete season sweeps of both teams.
