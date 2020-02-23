Speed, alcohol likely factors in critical overnight crash on H-1 freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man speeding down the freeway was critically injured and taken to a hospital Saturday morning.
Police said the the 56-year-old man collided into the rear forks of a roll-off truck around 1:30 a.m. He was heading east and just passed the Waipahu off-ramp when it happened.
The roll-off truck was being driven by a 54-year-old Waianae man. He wasn’t badly injured.
Through their investigation, Honolulu police said speed and alcohol were likely contributing factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
