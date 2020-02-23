Louis Kealoha allegedly assaulted by half brother, an HPD lieutenant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Disgraced former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha suffered facial injuries after allegedly being assaulted by his half brother, Andre Peters, an HPD lieutenant.
Peters was charged with misdemeanor abuse. He posted a $1,000 bail and has been released.
The incident occurred about 12:15 this morning at Peters’ home on Summer Street in Hawaii Kai.
Both Kealoha and Peters were reported to have been drinking together before the alleged assault.
Peters is assigned to HPD’s traffic division and has been on the force for 24 years.
He is expected to have his police powers removed during the upcoming investigation.
Kealoha is free on bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for next month following federal convictions of obstruction and conspiracy.
He also pleaded to bank fraud and identity theft.
Conditions of his release require him to notify US Pretrial Services if he has contact with any law enforcement.
